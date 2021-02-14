California Public Employees Retirement System Has $26.10 Million Stock Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,642 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of XPO Logistics worth $26,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.8% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 1.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on XPO. KeyCorp boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.96.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $121.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.31. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $128.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 147.94, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

