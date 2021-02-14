California Public Employees Retirement System Has $26.49 Million Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,224,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $26,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 14,596,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007,686 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,277,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911,983 shares during the period. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $141,345,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,640,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,229 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,730,000 after purchasing an additional 631,552 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CNP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $21.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average of $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $27.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.52%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

