California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 4,826 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $23,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 5.8% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Universal Display by 0.7% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Universal Display by 0.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.88.

In related news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total transaction of $11,740,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $238.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 106.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.70 and a 200 day moving average of $207.29. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $105.11 and a 1 year high of $262.77.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

