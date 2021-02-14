California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 7,412 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lear were worth $24,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $961,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lear by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 290,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,242,000 after purchasing an additional 65,896 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Lear by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 17,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.47.

LEA stock opened at $159.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $63.20 and a 1 year high of $170.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.60.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.15%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

