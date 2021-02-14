California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,513,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 254,570 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $29,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 131,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 27,416 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 14,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Shares of NLY stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of -18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.38%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.