California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 386,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Graco were worth $27,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 521.6% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 7,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $500,324.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,816,713. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GGG opened at $71.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.28. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.43 and a 12-month high of $76.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $470.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Graco’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GGG. Jefferies Financial Group raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Graco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

