Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ELY. KeyCorp increased their price target on Callaway Golf from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.73.

Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $29.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 2.16. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $137,530.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,334.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $183,008.09. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Callaway Golf by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

