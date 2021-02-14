Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 32,103 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 306.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,586 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,103 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $6,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Xilinx by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Xilinx by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX opened at $145.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.94.

In other Xilinx news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $184,826.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

