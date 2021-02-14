Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,274 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 40,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USB opened at $47.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $55.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on USB shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

