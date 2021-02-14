Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of WestRock worth $7,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of WestRock by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the third quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 86.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WRK opened at $44.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

In other WestRock news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $831,830.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WRK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. WestRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

