Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 158,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,334,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.76% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEJ. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 382.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 53,616 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PEJ opened at $45.28 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $45.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.78.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

