Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 10,084 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,084 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJM. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $24.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.12.

