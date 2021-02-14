Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) PT Raised to C$23.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$13.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$22.75 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE CCO opened at C$20.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of C$7.69 and a 52 week high of C$21.26.

Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

