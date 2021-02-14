Canaccord Genuity Boosts Redrow plc (RDW.L) (LON:RDW) Price Target to GBX 655

Redrow plc (RDW.L) (LON:RDW) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 655 ($8.56) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Redrow plc (RDW.L) from GBX 645 ($8.43) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 666 ($8.70) price target on shares of Redrow plc (RDW.L) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 618.45 ($8.08).

RDW stock opened at GBX 564 ($7.37) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 549.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 488.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.82. Redrow plc has a 52-week low of GBX 293 ($3.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 850.76 ($11.12). The firm has a market cap of £1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Redrow plc (RDW.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.95%.

About Redrow plc (RDW.L)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

