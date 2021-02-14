Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.28

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$8.28 and last traded at C$8.28, with a volume of 155 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.26.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$988.07 million and a PE ratio of -12.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF)

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

