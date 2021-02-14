Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) vs. Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) Critical Review

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) and Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Canopy Growth and Exactus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canopy Growth 4 11 4 1 2.10 Exactus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canopy Growth currently has a consensus target price of $37.71, suggesting a potential downside of 6.45%. Given Canopy Growth’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Canopy Growth is more favorable than Exactus.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.2% of Canopy Growth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Exactus shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Canopy Growth shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.6% of Exactus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Canopy Growth and Exactus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canopy Growth -312.84% -13.11% -9.66% Exactus -534.62% -1,142.18% -169.78%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Canopy Growth and Exactus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canopy Growth $297.34 million 50.79 -$993.37 million $1.32 30.54 Exactus $350,000.00 35.33 -$9.69 million N/A N/A

Exactus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Canopy Growth.

Volatility and Risk

Canopy Growth has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exactus has a beta of 4.95, indicating that its share price is 395% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Canopy Growth beats Exactus on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers. The company's products include dried cannabis flowers, oils and concentrates, and softgel capsules. It offers its products under the Tweed, Quatreau, Deep Space, Spectrum Therapeutics, First & Free, TWD, This Works, BioSteel, DNA Genetics CraftGrow, Tokyo Smoke, DOJA, Van der Pop, and Bean & Bud brands. The company also provides growth capital and a strategic support platform that pursues investment opportunities in the global cannabis sector. Canopy Growth Corporation has a clinical research partnership with NEEKA Health Canada and NHL Alumni Association to examine the efficacy of CBD-based therapies as part of the mitigation of persistent post-concussion symptoms. As of February 14, 2020, it operated 28 cannabis retail stores under the Tweed or Tokyo Smoke name. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.

About Exactus

Exactus, Inc., is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities. Industrial hemp is a type of cannabis, defined by the federal government as having THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content of 0.3 percent or less. THC is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

