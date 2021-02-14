Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target to $62.00

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

CGC has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $16.00 to $21.10 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Canopy Growth from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Canopy Growth from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $40.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average of $25.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.44. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. Canopy Growth’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

