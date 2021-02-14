Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. (CYF.V) (CVE:CYF) Shares Gap Down to $0.19

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. (CYF.V) (CVE:CYF)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.17. Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. (CYF.V) shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 69,055 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$6.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02.

About Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. (CYF.V) (CVE:CYF)

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. operates as a food processing company in Canada. It offers fresh soups, stews and chilies, sauces, mashed potatoes, and gravies, as well as other prepared food products. The company provides its products to grocery retailers and a range of food service establishments, such as restaurants and institutions.

