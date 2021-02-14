Cappasity Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $82,344.00 (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 14th. Cappasity has a market cap of $675,224.99 and approximately $82,344.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cappasity token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cappasity has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00061093 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $408.23 or 0.00875713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006534 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00047509 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,314.60 or 0.04965167 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00023962 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00017276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cappasity Token Profile

CAPP is a token. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

