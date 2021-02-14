Carderock Capital Management Inc. Acquires 29,210 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 301.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,210 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 287.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,462,000 after buying an additional 11,737,595 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 637.5% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201,254 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 316.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,046,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,549,000 after buying an additional 9,917,107 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 251.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,435,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,629,000 after buying an additional 5,321,069 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $979,671,000 after purchasing an additional 53,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $83.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.87.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.99%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

