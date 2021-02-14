Carderock Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,641 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 11,209,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,190,064,000 after buying an additional 141,256 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,586,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,359,403,000 after buying an additional 108,548 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,955,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $633,963,000 after purchasing an additional 112,849 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,609,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $596,936,000 after purchasing an additional 447,378 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,076,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 334,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNI opened at $110.62 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $116.16. The stock has a market cap of $78.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

