Carderock Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,641 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 11,209,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,190,064,000 after buying an additional 141,256 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,586,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,359,403,000 after purchasing an additional 108,548 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,955,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $633,963,000 after purchasing an additional 112,849 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,609,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $596,936,000 after purchasing an additional 447,378 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,076,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 334,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI opened at $110.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $116.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.75. The firm has a market cap of $78.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $153.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

