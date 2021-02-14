Carderock Capital Management Inc. Acquires 562 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EW. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 202,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after purchasing an additional 38,676 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $536,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 67,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after buying an additional 11,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 46,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $87.65 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $92.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.91. The company has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.12, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.45.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $1,019,583.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 104,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,111,403.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $698,722.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,785,418.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 329,332 shares of company stock worth $28,354,537 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

