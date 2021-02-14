Carderock Capital Management Inc. Acquires 66 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America makes up approximately 1.6% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $34,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $238.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $242.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LH. Wolfe Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.53.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

