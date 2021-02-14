Carderock Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,571,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,115,354,000 after purchasing an additional 696,521 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in American Tower by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,879,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,573,000 after purchasing an additional 476,541 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,973,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $960,460,000 after purchasing an additional 329,912 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,846,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $929,877,000 after buying an additional 35,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in American Tower by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,214,000 after buying an additional 58,469 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.73.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock opened at $227.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.92 billion, a PE ratio of 53.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.61%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

