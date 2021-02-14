Carderock Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 3.3% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.47.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $507.83 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $494.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $460.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $201.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

