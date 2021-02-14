Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $5.98 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight accounts for 1.8% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of CHD opened at $82.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 38.87%.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.53.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.