Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $6.53 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,599 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 2.0% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ABT opened at $128.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.56. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.27 billion, a PE ratio of 67.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.26.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

