CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp raised CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.11. CareTrust REIT has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $23.88.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

