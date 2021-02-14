carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Short Interest Down 45.0% in January

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the January 14th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised carsales.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

OTCMKTS CSXXY opened at $32.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.19. carsales.com has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $34.24.

carsales.com Company Profile

carsales.com Ltd engages operates digital automotive marketplace in Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Argentina. It operates in Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Latin America; and Asia segments. The Online Advertising Services segment offers classified advertising that allows dealers and consumers to advertise automotive and non-automotive goods and services for sale across the carsales network; and services, including subscriptions, lead fees, and priority placement services on automotive and non-automotive goods and services.

