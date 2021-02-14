Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) to report sales of $31.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.72 million to $31.36 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full-year sales of $127.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $124.94 million to $130.81 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $129.30 million, with estimates ranging from $127.63 million to $130.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Carter Bankshares.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CARE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Carter Bankshares from $11.00 to $13.25 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Carter Bankshares from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of CARE traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $10.86. 28,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,905. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.61. Carter Bankshares has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $19.97.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 472.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 48,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 24.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 23.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 9.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 12,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investment; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter Bankshares (CARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.