Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casper Sleep Inc. manufactures home furnishing products principally in the United States, Canada and Europe. It offers Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores and 18 retail partners. Casper Sleep Inc. is based in New York. “

CSPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Casper Sleep from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered Casper Sleep from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Casper Sleep from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.14.

CSPR stock opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.51. Casper Sleep has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $412.21 million and a P/E ratio of -2.19.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $123.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.88 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casper Sleep will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,172,000 after buying an additional 1,135,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Casper Sleep by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 195,659 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Casper Sleep by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 101,236 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Casper Sleep by 640.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 69,591 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the third quarter worth $377,000. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.

