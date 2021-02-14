Cassiopea S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CPPSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cassiopea S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CPPSF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of Cassiopea stock opened at $55.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.50. Cassiopea has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

Cassiopea S.p.A., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical dermatology products worldwide. It offers Winlevi, an antiandrogen, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the topical treatment of acne; Breezula, a topical antiandrogen that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat androgenic alopecia; CB-06-01, a topical antibiotic, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acne, including strains resistant to other antibiotics; and CB-06-02, a novel integrin activator that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat genital warts.

