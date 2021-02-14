CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 25.76%.

Shares of CTT traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.51. 821,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,929. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $512.52 million, a P/E ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -26.34%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

