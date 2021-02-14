Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Short Interest Down 41.0% in January

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the January 14th total of 7,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. OTR Global raised shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

Shares of CAT traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,804,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,333. The firm has a market cap of $107.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $200.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $802,886.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,886.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,281,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,412,000 after buying an additional 115,008 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,188,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,345,000 after purchasing an additional 194,728 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,783 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,968,000 after purchasing an additional 634,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,532,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,761,000 after purchasing an additional 175,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

