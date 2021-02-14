Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Chairman Sells $449,302.00 in Stock

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $449,302.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 74,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,354.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $37.42 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.54.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CATY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CATY. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 94,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 516,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 22,689 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 26,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 531,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 244,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

