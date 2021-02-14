Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Short Interest Up 118.8% in January

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 118.8% from the January 14th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPCAY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. HSBC upgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

CPCAY opened at $4.35 on Friday. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $6.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and aircraft engineering services.

