CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Company operates in three segments: Automotive Retail Solutions North America, Automotive Retail Solutions International, and Digital Marketing Solutions. It integrates workflow processes from pre-sale targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insurance, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. CDK Global, Inc. is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CDK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of CDK Global in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.60.

CDK opened at $51.72 on Wednesday. CDK Global has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.62 and a 200-day moving average of $47.65.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.06 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CDK Global will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in CDK Global during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in CDK Global by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in CDK Global during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

