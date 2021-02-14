CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stake Raised by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 76.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 47.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $793,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,124.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $467,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,654.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDW stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.40. 573,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,325. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $73.39 and a 52 week high of $157.94.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.44.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

