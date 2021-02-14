Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Short Interest Update

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a growth of 54.9% from the January 14th total of 1,420,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CLSN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 40,515,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,566,615. Celsion has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $91.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.42.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). Celsion had a negative return on equity of 104.32% and a negative net margin of 4,315.00%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celsion will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Celsion by 161,355.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 674,465 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Celsion by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 266,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 109,176 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsion in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsion by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsion in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

About Celsion

Celsion Corporation, an integrated development clinical stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

