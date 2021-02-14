Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.70% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cenovus Energy has operations in the prospective oil sands development in Alberta, wherein it has been employing a specialized technique for drilling and pumping out crude. Notably, from 2020 to 2024, the company expects to see compound annual production growth of 2% to 3%. On top of that, disciplined capital investment and production growth will grow the company's funds flow. However, the leading energy firm’s fourth-quarter 2020 results were weak due to lower contributions from oil sands operations, which was offset partially by a decline in transportation and blending expenses. Notably, a weak pricing environment of commodities owing to the coronavirus pandemic hurt the company’s bottom line. Moreover, the integrated energy firm’s significant debt exposure is concerning. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CVE. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays cut shares of Cenovus Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.95.

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 3.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.97. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 851.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,580,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,715,000 after buying an additional 4,099,432 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1,524.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,972,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,111,000 after buying an additional 3,727,707 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 378.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,202,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after buying an additional 3,323,585 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 98.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,959,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,184,000 after buying an additional 2,950,797 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 67.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,902,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,169,000 after buying an additional 1,978,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

