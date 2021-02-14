Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Buys 1,442,126 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 135.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,506,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442,126 shares during the period. The Hartford Financial Services Group comprises approximately 1.6% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.70% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $123,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 233.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 12,821 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HIG opened at $49.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $59.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.68.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HIG shares. TheStreet raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.