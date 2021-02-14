Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 593,000 Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 593,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,290,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Ameren at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 646.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on AEE shares. Barclays raised Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ameren from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.14.

NYSE:AEE opened at $73.28 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $87.65. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.49%.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.