Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Cuts Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,010 shares during the period. AptarGroup comprises about 1.4% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $107,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATR. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1,077.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 2,830.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 268.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

ATR opened at $144.63 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $79.84 and a one year high of $144.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $519,474.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,000.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ATR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

