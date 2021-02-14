Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,510,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,781 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $75,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCEP. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 348.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 17.4% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

NYSE CCEP opened at $51.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.78. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $57.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCEP. Societe Generale upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.55 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.