Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $59.87 Million Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 474,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,050 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $59,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Dover by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in Dover by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Dover by 1.7% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DOV opened at $122.73 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $130.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.39%.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $4,160,018.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,841 shares in the company, valued at $10,359,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $2,915,010.00. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Dover has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.45.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

