Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,875 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $40,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the third quarter worth $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,457.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins stock opened at $243.97 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $254.13. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.35.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.62.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

