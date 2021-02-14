Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Truist

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group cut Cerner from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Cerner from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.32.

CERN stock opened at $74.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cerner has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.46 and its 200 day moving average is $74.40.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cerner will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $83,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,950 shares of company stock worth $223,702. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Cerner by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 31,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

