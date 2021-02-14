Chainlink (LINK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.74 Billion

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 14th. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded 38% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for approximately $33.98 or 0.00068840 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $13.83 billion and approximately $5.74 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.40 or 0.00989403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006477 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00052924 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.70 or 0.05317119 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00025170 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00017440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00043199 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink (LINK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 407,009,556 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

