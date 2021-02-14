Chesapeake Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 55.7% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

SCHM opened at $74.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.38. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $74.90.

